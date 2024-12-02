GCash, Ministop to streamline QR code payments in the Philippines

Ministop is the first convenience store in the country to embrace e-payment via QR code, providing customers and merchants with a new payment method, which is aimed at redefining the shopping and payment experience.

Customers need to download or update the GCash App on their iPhone or Android smartphone, register for an account and load their GCash wallet in any of the 12,000 GCash partner outlets nationwide, including Robinsons Business Centers, Globe Stores, SM Business Centers, Puregold branches, 7-Eleven Cliqq kiosks and TouchPay kiosks, among others. To make a purchase, users tap or point the phone’s camera at the QR code, and input the amount to be paid.