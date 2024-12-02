



This new service enables GCash users to make quick and secure contactless transactions at any merchant across the country that accepts Mastercard.











Tap n’ Pay is powered by NFC technology and allows users with NFC-enabled Android smartphones to tap their devices on compatible POS terminals to complete purchases. To access the feature, users need to activate Tap n’ Pay within the GCash app and ensure they have an active internet or mobile data connection.





Digital transactions made simpler

The new contactless solution supports GCash's ongoing efforts to improve cashless payment adoption in the Philippines. The integration with Mastercard provides an additional layer of convenience and security, allowing consumers to complete transactions without physical contact.

The initiative is part of a broader partnership between GCash and Mastercard, aimed at expanding the reach of digital payments in the Philippines. The feature is currently limited to domestic transactions, but GCash plans to roll out international capabilities in future updates.

The Tap n’ Pay solution is backed by OpenFabric, GCash’s digital payment partner. OpenFabric facilitates the provisioning of Mastercard tokens and manages the transaction gateway between GCash and Mastercard-accepting merchants, ensuring secure and efficient processing of payments.

The Philippines has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reporting that 52.8% of total retail payment transactions were conducted digitally by the end of 2023. This marks a substantial increase from 42.1% in 2022, surpassing the BSP's target of 50% set under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap for 2023. Notably, merchant payments accounted for 64.9% of the digital transaction volume, while person-to-person transfers and business-to-business supplier payments contributed 19.3% and 6.1%, respectively.