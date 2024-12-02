GCash, Grab Philippines to offer cashless payments

The collaboration is set to enable Grab users with access to easy, convenient, and secure cashless transactions when they add GCash as a direct payment method on the Grab app. As per information provided in the announcement, GCash is set to be officially available as a payment method on the Grab platform by February 2023.





Cashless payments and how the partnership falls into place

Following this partnership, users are enabled to select GCash as their payment method and carry out cashless payments for Grab services of the likes of GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, and GrabExpress, amongst others, with a couple of taps on their smartphones. Furthermore, this collaboration enables users to avoid transfer fees, which go as high as PHP 50 (approximately USD 1).

GCash officials commented on the announcement and advised that with this partnership, the company aims to realise their commitment in improving the lives of Filipinos by providing payment methods for their rides and food and grocery deliveries that are increasingly convenient, secure, and cost-efficient. The company is looking forward to the partnership and advised that they will continue to innovate and build partnerships that are set to improve Filipinos’ lives.











Looking to make their cashless transactions more convenient and rewarding, Grab customers will also be enabled to take advantage of GCash exclusive deals and receive special rewards when they leverage GCash to pay for their transactions.

Grab Philippines representatives advised that the company is dedicated to empowering their stakeholders in a digital-first economy and they believe that the key to doing so is driving a deeper and wider cashless adoption in the region. As an increasing number of Filipinos are carrying out transaction via cashless means, the company is looking to accelerate their prospects of digital information. As stated in the announcement, Grab is looking forward to collaborating with like-minded partners of the likes of GCash on this agenda, and they believe that through this partnership they can improve the lives of many, while simultaneously building a cashless, digital-first economy for all Filipinos.

Grab is a superapp for ride hailing, food delivery, and on-demand grocery delivery that operates in Southeast Asia, having a strong foothold in markets of the likes of like the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

As stated by Manila Bulletin in the announcement, prior to this development, GCash and Grab had already established a strategic collaboration, with their initial partnership having provided Filipinos with safe and secure digital experiences by enabling users to transfer money from their GCash wallet to their GrabPay wallet, and vice-versa.