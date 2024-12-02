GC Express partners MShift to reward customers using mobile app

Customers that pay with the Team One Credit Union Mobile Banking App on their iPhone and Android devices for fuel purchases of USD 10 or more can get a free coffee or fountain drink. They can use the mobile app to pay at the pump as a result of GC Express’ implementation of the AnyWhereMobile payment service from MShift, which is integrated in-store and at the pump with Verifone Commander Site Controller.

To pay with AnyWhereMobile, Team One members open the mobile banking app on their smartphone, scan the QR code at the pump or the register, and authorize the transaction using their PIN or fingerprint. Once the transaction is complete, they receive a receipt for their purchase via the mobile banking app. More than 30 other local merchants near Team One are also accepting AnyWhereMobile payments.

AnyWhereMobile transactions are equivalent to real-time funds transfers within a bank or credit union. There is no risk of insufficient funds for the merchant, as it is not an ACH transaction.

Commander Site Controller from Verifone supports all petroleum and card brands, incorporates a Conexxus Mobile standard-based API to streamline gas stations’ and convenience stores’ ability to support mobile payment apps.