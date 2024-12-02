Gateway Funnel Pros expands merchant account integration for Click Funnels

Entrepreneurs who already have established merchant accounts from a US or Canadian provider can now use native payment gateway integration to seamlessly accept credit cards, and process upsells from within their existing Click Funnels pages.

Click Funnels is an online marketing platform that allows business owners to create sales funnel web pages that interface with a fully integrated ecommerce shopping cart.

Since 2016, Gateway Funnel Pros and ClickFunnels have worked closely together to make existing merchant account integrations work seamlessly for all Click Funnels users. The focus of Gateway Funnels Pros is to support ClickFunnels users with payment gateway services- regardless of their industry.

Like all previous ClickFunnels payment options, Gateway Funnel Pros new integration options allow businesses to facilitate one click up-sells and recurring billing programs.