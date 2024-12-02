GateHub integrates 4Stops KYC and anti-fraud technology

The KYC verification technology provided by FourStop combines hundreds of global premium KYC data sources and real-time registration monitoring. Moreover, the company’s proprietary fraud prevention technology encompasses a fully customized, multi-faceted rules engine, which performs real-time tiered rules processing and monitoring, rich database management, data science and more.

With the continued adoption of digital currencies both GateHub and 4Stop have recognized the importance and value of a combined partnership to support the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With more regulatory pressure establishing its presence within the digital currencies realm, both companies target a collaborative development in establishing a global compliance strategy to support crypto use.