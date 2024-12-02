Gatecoin, Coinfirm team up for cryptocurrency AML

The blockchain Coinfirm AML platform enables the real-time analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, NEO, Dash, Hyperledger, and other blockchains for AML and compliance purposes. It uses proprietary algorithms and more than 200 risk indicators. On the other hand, Gatecoin has always complied with AML and KYC (Know Your Customer) obligations set out in Hong Kong and international legislations, regulations, rules, and Industry Guidance for the financial services sector. As part of the partnership, with the help of the Coinfirm AML platform, Gatecoin will bring security for its traders, and a simplified registration process for crypto-to-crypto trading.

Moreover, Gatecoin has joined the AMLT Network, a Coinfirm created system and tool meant to bring transparency and security into the blockchain ecosystem. The Coinfirm AML platform can be used by anyone from banks to crypto exchanges, and aims at limiting potential damage caused by fraud. Another feature that the system has, is that it allows the submission of personal data to provide better transparency between trusted transaction parties.