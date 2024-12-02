Garmin, NXPI integrate mobile payments for wearables

With the embedded Secure Element technology and Loader Service provisioning solution, Garmin is able to deploy Garmin PayTM in their products without compromising security. NXPs Loader Service solution streamlines the development and integration of payment functionality.

Users are able to add their card information to the Garmin Pay wallet, powered by Fit Pay, which then syncs with their virtual wallet in their watch.

The new wearables features fitness, wellness monitoring, running dynamics and payments tools. Garmin major Pay supports Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards from an expanding portfolio of issuing banks.