Garmin, FitPay expand Garmin Pay to Visa accountholders

The new feature on Garmins latest smartwatch, the vivoactive 3, enables users to make contactless payments at near-field communication-enabled (NFC) point-of-sale (POS) terminals, allowing them to pay at millions of retails locations and contactless-enabled ATMs.

The solution is an early product to utilise the Visa Ready for Tokenization Program, via TSP program partner FitPay. The Visa Ready for Tokenization program gives partners access to Visas network of tools and services to implement embedding payments in devices.

Garmin Pay is now available to Visa accountholders from numerous participating issuing banks including Bank of America, Capital One, and US Bank in the US, and BonusCard, Cornérbank, ANZ and NAB (National Australia Bank) internationally.