Garanti partners with Gemalto for m-payments services

Under the terms of the agreement, Garanti will leverage the NFC-enabled microSD to deliver mobile contactless payment and ticketing solutions to Turkish customers.

The company will further provide Garanti with consulting services for infrastructure development and architecture definition of their mobile wallet, as well as the software to enable the communication between the mobile wallet and the microSD.

Gemalto is supplying the product, software and services to the bank through its payment solution provider Garanti Technology, while the microSD payment infrastructure is provided by MasterCard. The program is scheduled for launch via retailers and affiliated service providers in the Q3 2014.