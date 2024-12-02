Gap, Zalando partner for European expansion

Under the terms of the partnership, Gap will offer clothing and accessories for Gap Women, Gap Men, GapKids and babyGap, for the European customer base beginning summer 2015.

Gap is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering casual, US style. The brand has grown from one store to over 1,700 company-operated and franchise retail locations around the world. Gap is the namesake brand for global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (GPS) which includes Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Piperlime, Athleta, and Intermix.

Zalando is an online fashion marketplace in Europe for women, men and children. The company’s assortment of over 1,500 international brands ranges from global brands, fast fashion and local brands, and is complemented by private label products.