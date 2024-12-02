Gap selects Adyen as payments partner across Europe

Adyen’s payment technology will be rolled out in over 150 stores across the UK, France, Italy, and Ireland, and it will enable Gap to provide a consistent experience across different markets. The online business for both Gap and Banana Republic will also use the payments platform, offering a unified experience across online and in-store.

Adyen’s platform will aid Gap in creating a more flexible infrastructure that eliminates the complexity of working with different local networks and legacy payment systems. Additionally, it contributes to creating a single view of payments and customer data, which will allow Gap to deliver a more personalised experience to its customers.

