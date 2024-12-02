GAP France enters the ecommerce market

French shoppers can now access gap-france.fr, where they can access all of GAP’s collections, in addition to some online-only offers (e.g. maternity and GAP Teen). The site’s features include after-sales service, free returns and free delivery for purchases over EUR 60.

GAP has 22 physical outlets across France, and has been present in the country since 1994.

GAP faces financial difficulties

Worldwide, GAP has been struggling financially. The company fared poorly in the second quarter this year, reporting net losses to the tune of USD 49 billion and an 8% drop in sales (to USD 3.86 billion) in the period compared to last year. Online sales fell by 6% compared to last year. The company intends to open fewer Old Navy stores this year as part of efforts to save money, and is taking measures to ‘sequentially reduce inventory,’ among other steps, according to Chief Financial Officer Katrina O’Connell, as reported by CNBC.

In July 2022, GAP’s then CEO, Sonia Syngal, left her role, as the company struggled in the first quarter, too, with a drop in net sales of 13% compared to last year. She was replaced by interim CEO Bob Martin.

Hermione People and Brands has managed the activity of GAP in France since 2021, when GAP stopped operating directly in Europe as part of the 2023 Power Plan to revitalise the company. The move in 2021 involved the closure of GAP’s 81 stores in the UK and Ireland, and the handing over of control of activity to third parties in Italy and France.

The pandemic hit the brand hard, with 204 stores closing for good during 2020. The company has also downsized, closing its Hill City brand and selling its Intermix and Janie & Jack brand.





Ecommerce in France

Data from statistics portal Statista shows that the French ecommerce market for beauty and fashion was worth around USD 22 billion in 2021. Overall, France’s ecommerce market raked in revenue of USD 66.9 billion in 2021, and grew 14% compared to the previous year, according to figures from ecommerceDB, which expects the market to grow at a rate of 5% between 2021 and 2025. Figures from digital marketing agency Gaasly show that around 41.6 million French people currently shop online. Gaasly also highlights JP Morgan figures showing the increasing important of mobile commerce in online shopping, with 'm-commerce' making up around 40% of all ecommerce in France.