G&D teams with Rittenhouse for event-based wearable solutions

The prepaid smart wristband can be used for payment and access in a variety of everyday environments. Both companies are combining their expertise to deliver a full service solution for entry and tap-and-pay wristbands and other wearable form factors. This offering enables consumers to leave their wallet at home and have full entry and payment capabilities in a convenient, water and weather proof wristband.

It can be a companion device to an existing account or a standalone option with prepaid funds for use at concerts or sporting events, for example. Prepaid funds, coupons or tickets can be one time use or reloadable, giving greater flexibility to secure transactions with any contactless payment terminal.

G&D has already delivered secure elements for the Swatch Bellamy and Samsung Gear smart watches, as well as payment technology for the Jie Pai smart wristbands. The Fit Pay platform, in combination with G&D’s capabilities in embedded secure operating systems, applications and credentials lifecycle management, brings a complete end-to-end portfolio to wearable device partners. The new partnership with Rittenhouse extends G&D’s expertise to the event-based market segment.