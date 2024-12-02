GAMIVO partners Ingenico to expand into new markets

By connecting to Ingenico’s Full Service online payment platform, GAMIVO can now accept a wide selection of payment cards and local alternative payment methods.

GAMIVO is a global marketplace for digital products run by gamers for gamers. Consumers can browse through different games for all distribution platforms, offered by merchants, and stay protected while making their purchase.

