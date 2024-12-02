GameStop is a retailer that offers games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms and customer-first options for gaming purchases. Through this partnership, the company will leverage Zip to offer BNPL services to its customers.











GameStop’s users can now utilise Zip for purchases

Zip aims to offer accessible and flexible solutions that support users in managing their spending, unexpected bills, and purchases. Paying in instalments is considered a popular option, and Zip leverages this trend to improve access to the retail economy. Its algorithm accepts a wide demographic to access credit, which introduces a new segment of customers to brands and addresses the needs of underserved communities.

According to the company, nearly 84% of Zip’s US customers shop for gaming and accessories at GameStop, with many returning to Zip for repeat purchases. Gaming is one of Zip’s most popular categories overall, and its mission is to help customers shopping for entertaining products responsibly purchase goods and services.





Latest updates from Zip

In 2024, Zip raised USD 190 million in a series D funding round led by BOND. This brought the company’s valuation to USD 2.2 billion. The funding was used to accelerate research and development, focusing on improving its existing Procure-to-Pay product line and expanding into new product areas.

Additionally, the company intends to establish the Zip AI Lab to further develop AI solutions for procurement. This lab will focus on enhancing integration with existing enterprise systems.

Zip is also expanding its global footprint, particularly in the EMEA region, where it has experienced significant growth over the past year. A new London office and an expanded team will help meet increasing demand in the UK, Germany, and France.