Gambling on credit cards could be banned in UK

According to the publication, the Gambling Commission will launch a call for evidence on the matter in February 2019, adding that a regulation could follow. The move is part of a crackdown that will also lead to the government seeking to address “slow progress on self-exclusion schemes”, which are designed to help addicts opt out of betting.

The government welcomes initiatives from banks like Barclays, Lloyds, Santander, and the Royal Bank of Scotland, which allow customers to switch off spending on gambling through their mobile apps.

The industry’s own scheme, GamStop, was due to launch at the end of 2017 but has been delayed, amid concern from the Gambling Commission that people who use it may still be sent promotional material encouraging them to bet.