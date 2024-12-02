Through this move, Gallant Capital focuses on enabling stakeholders across payments, smart mobility, and digital ID to access a set of consultancy and testing services via Fime, assisting financial inclusion and improvement while also allowing cost and time savings.







Furthermore, representatives from Gallant underlined that considering Fime’s capabilities in allowing the development and adoption of products and solutions, the combination of the two businesses aims to allow the company to deliver additional opportunities across a broad range of markets. As a private equity company, Gallant Capital invests in technology, business services, and industrial firms, prioritising partnerships with enterprises that can benefit from its relationships and operating expertise.

According to Fime’s officials, by combining payments, smart mobility, and identity technology with a set of consultants and experts, the company intends to solidify its position in the industry. The collaboration with Gallant Capital focuses on enabling Fime to expand its capabilities in business and technical consultancy, with the broadened product and service portfolio allowing it to support the entire project process, from ideation to implementation, via testing and launching. In addition, the current announcement is set to expand Fime’s geographical reach, with stakeholders being able to access business and technical consultancy and compliance and quality assurance testing solutions in 19 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia. Also, Fime’s increased capabilities are set to support innovation in testing and improved abilities to respond to evolving trends, including Open Banking, instant payments, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), digital wallets, Open Payments, and digital identity.