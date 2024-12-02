Galileo Processing partners with Sutton Bank

Through this partnership, Sutton Bank, an issuer of prepaid cards nationwide, will expand its offering of open loop prepaid cards. Galileo’s platform can support customized open loop prepaid cards for Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Partners have the ability to setup customized parameters and fee settings to fit the needs of their customers.

Cards can be created and funded in real time through Galileo’s APIs. Through these APIs, partners can also receive real-time reporting on all open loop card transactions.

Galileo Processing also provides fraud detection, security, decision-making analytics and regulatory compliance functionality combined with customized programs.