Galileo launches Virtual Commercial Card Solution

The Galileo Virtual Commercial Card Solution also offers API implementation and software integration, on-demand virtual card creation and real-time alerts.

As virtual card demand and use continues to expand, the Galileo Virtual Commercial Card Solution facilitates ecommerce, in-store payments, accounts payable and expense management for companies of any size – from small- and medium-sized businesses to large corporations – across various industries, including in-store financing, online lending, insurance, healthcare, travel and more.

The Galileo Virtual Commercial Card is a randomly generated, single-use token used to handle a single transaction in a specific amount. The payment is processed through a card network, and may be issued on Galileos credit, debit or prepaid platform. The virtual card eliminates the setup and information-sharing required for ACH payments.