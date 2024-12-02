Galileo launches Galileo Instant Issuing for all industry players

Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Report 2019/2020

Beginning later this month, developers at all sizes and types of organizations - including fintech, marketplace, ecommerce and gig-economy businesses - can start using Galileo Instant Issuing, leveraging Galileo's open APIs to create digital payments solutions.

The Galileo Instant Issuing implementation process begins with the Galileo Dashboard, a new portal that provides access to Galileo's sandbox test environment, production environment (for approved accounts) and powerful suite of solution-building APIs. Businesses enter the Galileo Dashboard from the newly updated Galileo website, where they can begin the process of opening bank accounts and creating white-labeled cards.