Galileo Financial Technologies launches wire transfer capabilities

Following this announcement, Galileo Financial Technologies aims to provide fintech companies and firms with wire transfer capabilities, as well as give them the possibility to improve the way they serve customers and businesses by delivering another option for fast, secure, and efficient money movement. Through the use of its wire transfer API, Galileo connects fintechs that are partnering with Community Federal Savings Bank (‘CFSB’) with Fedwire via sponsor bank CFSB.

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Galileo Financial Technologies streamlines the process of both incoming and outgaining wire transfers and enables faster, safer, and more reliable movement of funds. This solution is in high demand for businesses and clients that need immediate and secure transactions, for example, large payments such as tuition, home sales, and vendor payments. By enabling Fedwire transfer, Galileo aims to optimise the manner in which fintechs capitalise on this development, with a scalable tool that caters to the increasing demand for rapid financial transactions.

In addition, the process of incorporating wire transfer capabilities will support the demand for fast and safe money movement, while also integrating efficiently with fintech’s existing financial infrastructures through API access. Customers will have the possibility to access multiple benefits, such as fast transactions (recipients receive their funds on the same day they were sent), real-time notifications (with both senders and recipients kept informed with real-time updates about the status of their transactions and payments), and improved security (each transaction undergoes rigorous validation procedures, as well as ensuring the safety and protection of the transferred funds).

The demand for Fedwire transfers also spans a broad range of use cases, from individual clients managing personal financial needs to firms and businesses handling large-scale, business-to-business (B2B) operations.



