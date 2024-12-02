



By joining forces with Remitee, Galicia customers are set to be able to transfer money securely and digitally to Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela without facing difficult procedures and with real-time accreditation. Additionally, with this new capability, users are set to benefit from a more optimised experience in remittance operations, with them being equipped with a digital, self-managed alternative.











Making international transfers more secure and efficient

By leveraging the new capability, Galicia customers are set to be able to transfer money to family or friends outside of the country without requiring foreign trade processes. This solution focuses on optimising the user experience concerning remittance operations, offering a safe and convenient option for customers. Commenting on the news, representatives from Galicia mentioned that launching the new solution centres on addressing the needs of users, including connecting with their loved ones abroad to provide them with financial support. The decision to introduce the money transfer solution can be attributed to the financial institution’s commitment to augmenting the daily lives of people, with it focusing on designing digital and reliable services that mitigate complexities, minimise costs, and make the experience more accessible and efficient.

Furthermore, the money transfer solution has been developed in collaboration with Remitee, which provided its technology and expertise to the service of Galicia’s users. As part of its 2025 development strategy, Galicia intends to work on advancing its capabilities and aims to allow users to also receive money from abroad. Among the current benefits provided by the solution, Galicia mentions security and self-management, constant availability, and clarity in costs and times. Transfer fees depend on the destination and the method of receipt, with the sum being reported before confirming the operation. The accreditation time is up to 72 business hours, with real-time monitoring from the Galicia App.