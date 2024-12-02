GAIN Capital launches Beta version of ForeignExchange.com in UK

At ForeignExchange.com, customers can transfer money in 26 currency pairs to over 200 countries. ForeignExchange.com features no transfer fees, for savings of up to 80% when compared to prices typically offered by banks.

Transfers between European countries are usually received within one business day, and two business days for all other countries. Expedited transfers are also available, with all transfers above GBP 5000 expedited for no additional fee.

Individuals participating in the Beta test will receive a complimentary GBP 10 e-voucher within seven days after their first transaction. Users can open an account by going to www.foreignexchange.com. Individuals can open accounts and trade currencies while corporate accounts are expected to be open for business in January 2017.