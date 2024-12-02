



Following this announcement, G7 taxi drivers will have the possibility to allow global tourists to conventionally pay with the preferred domestic e-wallets, through the process of accepting 15 international e-wallets via Alipay+.

This partnership aims to optimise the travel experience for global visitors to France, as they travel to dine, shop, or explore over 230 cities across the country. In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More insights on the G7 x Alipay+ x PayXpert collaboration

Throughout this partnership, customers will be enabled to pay directly via their mobile device by scanning the QR code generated on the in-vehicle payment terminals delivered by G7. Alipay+ collaborated with PayXpert in order to provide a remote and centralised activation across G7’s entire fleet of multiple Android terminals that are integrated into their taxis. This process also aligns with PayXpert’s DNA aim of innovation and inclusivity, as well as encompassing the acceptance of multiple payment methods and integrating accessibility services that support all users.

Among the 15 Alipay+ e-wallets and mobile partners that will be accepted in France are: Alipay (the Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), MPay (Macao SAR, China), Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad (Malaysia), Hipay (Mongolia), GCash (The Philippines), OCBC Digital and Changi Pay (Singapore), TrueMoney (Thailand), Tinaba (Italy), Bluecode (Germany and Austria), as well as Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, and Toss Pay (South Korea).