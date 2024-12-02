G2 Esports, paysafecard extend collaboration

The extended partnership will see the paysafecard brand promoted across multiple G2 Esports social media channels and Twitch live streams, paysafecard-branded giveaways and online player challenges, and dedicated team signing sessions and meet and greets.

G2 Esports is one of the largest esports organisations in the world, currently with nine teams and a total of 46 players. paysafecard provides gaming enthusiasts with a streamlined way to pay online using cash and has been serving the gaming community since it was founded in 2000. paysafecard has a network of over 650,000 distribution outlets in almost 50 countries.

