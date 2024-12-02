Fyorin partners with Discover to expand B2B virtual card access

The partnership introduces virtual card functionality designed for companies operating in digital industries, including ecommerce and media buying.

According to the official press release, the Discover Global Network connects 345 million cardholders, and its cards are accepted at over 70 million merchant locations and across a wide base of micro-merchants through partnerships with marketplaces and payment facilitators in more than 200 countries and territories.

Through this agreement, Discover’s virtual card infrastructure will be integrated into Fyorin’s existing financial operations platform. This platform enables businesses to access and manage services from multiple financial institutions through a unified interface. According to Fyorin officials, the integration aims to allow businesses to localise both receivables and payables through a single system, helping to manage international banking and card payments more efficiently.

Virtual cards target efficiency and cost management

The collaboration focuses on Discover’s B2B virtual card solution, which the companies say may assist businesses in cutting down payment-related costs. These cards are intended for use in various operational scenarios, such as corporate travel, advertising on major platforms, and online subscriptions.

Officials from Fyorin stated that the card data's integration with their platform supports more efficient reconciliation and automated invoice processing. Businesses using the system can collect receipts, monitor card usage, and post transactions into accounting systems with reduced manual intervention.

The combined offering is expected to support companies expanding into new markets or operating across multiple jurisdictions. By providing a single platform for managing financial operations, the partners are looking to simplify complex workflows and improve visibility over global payment activity.

A representative from Fyorin commented that the collaboration represents a step towards embedding business banking processes more directly into financial teams’ existing workflows. They noted that simplifying card-based transactions globally is a central aim of the partnership.