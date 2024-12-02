Fyorin launches physical cards and expense management tool

The offering includes physical payment cards and an integrated expense tracking solution, designed for organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The new features target common pain points faced by finance departments, including delayed reimbursements, incomplete documentation, and approval process bottlenecks. According to representatives from Fyorin, the solution is intended to replace manual procedures with automated systems that improve transparency and control.

The physical card offering extends the company's existing virtual card system, allowing users to conduct in-person and travel-related transactions while linking to various accounts. Employees can toggle between multiple virtual cards through a browser-based interface, simplifying spending across currencies and departments.

Fyorin officials say the physical cards come with tools for managing and securing transactions, including remote deactivation and account obfuscation for added privacy. Finance teams can implement budget limits, set usage permissions, and oversee spending activity through a central dashboard.

Multi-entity expense management with automation

The accompanying Smart Expense Management platform is designed to support businesses with complex organisational structures. It offers a unified interface for monitoring spending, allocating costs, and generating financial reports across different entities or currencies.

The system facilitates real-time expense tracking and integrates with existing accounting software. Features include automated claim approvals, pre-configured ledgers, and transaction categorisation aligned with applicable VAT or tax rules. Transactions can also be recorded with custom date parameters to support accurate bookkeeping and minimise accruals.

By issuing both physical and virtual cards tied to company budgets, Fyorin's system aims to minimise the need for manual reimbursements and lowers administrative overhead. The cards, available in EUR and GBP, are aimed at avoiding currency conversion losses and supporting seamless reconciliation.

According to the company, these tools are intended to give finance teams greater control over corporate spending while ensuring compliance with internal policies and external regulations.