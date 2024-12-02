FYNXT integrates Praxis Tech

FYNXT officials stated that this is a step towards accelerating the payment gateway integrations for forex brokerages, and with ‘in-platform’ access to the payment options Praxis provides, it makes it easier for brokers using FYNXT to enable a faster time to market.

Praxis is a smart payment technology provider who offers PCI 1-compliance cashier solutions which provides access to payment service provider options and alternative payment method connections.

FYNXT provides enterprise digital products for companies offering financial services. The company offers specific solutions for Forex, Remittance, Wealth Management, and Multi-Asset Management companies.