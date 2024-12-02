Fynd closes series C round led by Google

Fynd raised another round of investment in April 2017 led by IIFL with participation from New York based FJ Labs and Rocketship. With 8,000+ outlets on board, the company’s proprietary inventory integrations enable customers to discover fashion in real-time and know the exact specifications of the available products.

The O2O platform directly sources products across various categories including clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, from the important brands in the country (via their in-store inventory) and brings them online.

In addition, Fynd’s in-store product ‘Fynd Store’ helps brand stores save their in-store sales which otherwise are lost due to unavailability of the product.