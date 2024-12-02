Fygaro, DHL, First Atlantic Commerce to launch Ecommerce-in-a-Box

Fygaro is a full-service platform with over 5,000 users in more than 15 jurisdictions that assists businesses to send professional invoices, establish online storefronts, accept credit cards through the FAC payment gateway, and ship and track DHL Express packages.

Using Fygaro Plus, SMEs can sell online, receive payment, and ship orders, while Fygaro Shops Add-On enables its users to build their own custom web store in minutes. Joining Fygaro in this new partnership is DHL Express. DHL Express offers many flexible B2C delivery options that SMEs need to penetrate the global marketplace.

The Ecommerce in a Box solution also assists SMEs to embed payment buttons on their social media (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and to receive those payments in seconds. Users are not required to have any technical knowledge.

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider that specialises in the Caribbean. Headquartered in Bermuda, FAC provides merchants with multi-currency online payment solutions, tokenization services and PCI validated Point to Point Encryption solutions. For more information about First Atlantic Commerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.