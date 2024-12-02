



Initially provided in the UK, FXellence’s new platform intends to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of business clients, while addressing common difficulties faced when sending funds abroad.











FXellence, which is an emerging player in the payment services sector, aims to improve its position as one of the UK’s payment service institutions. The company’s offering includes a customer-focused, multi-market cross-border payment solution for businesses, regardless of their size. Additionally, FXellence underlined its commitment to transparency, clarity, and integrity, centring its efforts on responding to customer demands and market advancements.





How will the platform support FXellence’s customers’ operations?

Through the service, which delivers an intuitive online platform focusing on a customer-centric approach and offering fees starting from GBP 1 and competitive exchange rates, the company plans to optimise and simplify international business payments. FXellence customers can hold over 30 currencies in a single digital wallet, allowing them to conduct payments in more than 100 countries. At the same time, customers are set to benefit from a dedicated account manager, which assists them in augmenting their operations.

Commenting on the launch, representatives from FXellence underlined that the decision to launch the FXellence International Payments platform can be attributed to the scaled demand for optimised solutions that meet users’ needs. The company recognised this as an opportunity to address current challenges in the market, developing a customer-centric payment platform that includes an intuitive interface and an optimal onboarding experience. With Currencycloud’s technology and its security credentials, FXellence aims to ensure that customers can send money globally more safely, efficiently, and conveniently.





