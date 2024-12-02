FXBO partners with BridgerPay to enhance fintech solutions

This alliance between FXBO and BridgerPay provides brokers with advanced integration options that combine powerful CRM solutions with streamlined payment processing. Through this partnership, brokerage firms can now access a full suite of tools to manage client interactions and optimise payment processes more effectively.





The integration offers new efficiencies, including features like automated reconciliation, real-time tracking of payments, and enhanced security measures. These improvements not only save time but also help minimise errors, delivering a more reliable experience for users.





According to the announcement, both FXBO and BridgerPay remain focused on innovation, committed to providing technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. This partnership aims to reflect their shared vision of empowering businesses and driving growth within the fintech sector.





About FXBO

FXBO serves over 200 brokers and has more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients.





About BridgerPay

BridgerPay is an omnichannel payment operations platform designed to optimize payment processing and revenues for businesses while reducing costs. As a fully self-service solution, BridgerPay empowers clients to choose from over 1,000 integrated payment providers. With our unique Retry Engine, businesses have seen approval rates increase by more than 15% while improving overall payment performance. Our global team of 50 professionals continues to grow, supporting over 500 companies worldwide and delivering countless success stories.