



Individual debit cards and corporate expense cards are usable worldwide, granting both individuals and businesses easy access to their FV Bank fiat and digital asset custody balances. This service represents a vertically integrated offering where a digital asset custodian, bank, and card issuer collaborate to provide a comprehensive and unified solution for their clients.

As a partner of Visa, FV Bank Visa debit cards facilitate transactions at millions of merchants and ATMs worldwide, enabling payments through magstripe, chip, and contactless methods. Furthermore, cardholders can conveniently manage their accounts using FV Bank’s online banking portal or mobile app, allowing them to view transactions, establish spending limits, modify PINs, and disable transactions.







Increased control and visibility

Corporate expense cards offer businesses a financial solution to manage company funds, granting complete control and visibility over employee expenditures. Companies can issue cards to authorised users, establish individual spending limits, and monitor transactions in real time via FV Bank’s platform. FV Bank's new VISA debit cards enable customers to:

Make online payments or tap and swipe at merchants worldwide;

Withdraw cash from ATMs across the globe;

Access and spend funds instantly from their linked FV Bank USD accounts, simplifying financial management while on the move.

FV Bank now provides various options for customers to fund their VISA debit cards, which include:

USD deposits;

USDC stablecoin deposits with automatic conversion;

Direct conversion of digital assets held in custody accounts, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, USDT, POL, DOGE, and DOT, to USD using FV Bank’s Convert feature.

The two categories of credentials, Debit and Corporate, take advantage of FV Bank's digital banking features and the benefits they offer to both individual consumers and businesses.