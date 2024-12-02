By receiving a Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes licence, the company is now both a fully licensed operator for digital assets infrastructure and, through its payments infrastructure division, a regulated payment services provider for the region.











Optimising next-gen payments

The licence will allow businesses to benefit from faster and more secure payment options, minimised transaction times, and end-to-end compliance. Fuze is backed by a strong regulatory foundation and rolls out a payment stack that offers advanced tech, a better user experience, and built-in compliance.

This move will improve Fuze’s digital payments, supporting the AUE Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s GDP to 19.4% by 2032. The company is committed to building an optimised infrastructure for future finance activities, building on its existing infrastructure for digital assets, and upgrading it to fit the needs of the MENA region.

Through its recent moves, Fuze is launching a new payment platform that unifies AI-driven tech, user-friendly design, and integrated compliance features. With the new licence, the company aims to roll out a suite of payment products for businesses, fintechs, and marketplaces. Companies will be able to select the services they need and skip those they don’t, ensuring a customised set-up. Features include real-time digital payments and settlements, AI-powered compliance and fraud detection capabilities, virtual IBANs, and merchant tools for UAE-based businesses to manage payments.

The licence marks a step forward in the company’s mission to provide a digital and AI-enabled infrastructure that will support the future of payments and finance in the region. The company’s vision is to continue to offer a compliant payment infrastructure, tailored to the needs and preferences of its customers.