FuturePay integrates its MyTab platform with Bold Commerce's checkout

Through this integration, Bold Commerce will offer FuturePay’s MyTab platform to its growing roster of retailers and DTC brands looking to offer flexible, secure, and seamless financing options in checkout to their shoppers.





Different than Buy Now, Pay Later

MyTab offers shoppers a reusable line of credit that is ideally suited for repeat and subscription purchases of goods such as cosmetics, household goods, pet supplies, back-to-school merchandise, and sporting equipment. MyTab’s flexible payment options allow shoppers to create a repayment schedule that fits their budgets, compared to the more rigid fixed instalment payment plans associated with traditional Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options.

In addition, where BNPL loans terminate the merchant-customer relationship once the final instalment payment is completed, MyTab allows consumers to reuse their credit on a long-term basis as long as their accounts remain in good standing. This encourages repeat purchases and allows e-merchants to develop ongoing engagements with their customers, building brand loyalty and increasing the average lifetime value (LTV) of those relationships. Bold Commerce’s clients now can take advantage of MyTab’s longer-term, digital revolving credit offering as a pre-built integration in their checkout solution.











Delivering digital innovation at checkout

FuturePay’s officials are happy to join with Bold Commerce and combine their collective leading-edge ecommerce technologies to serve the evolving requirements of merchants and their customers. Together they can drive innovation in the digital checkout process by delivering an easy-to-use, flexible financing option that is an appealing alternative to traditional credit cards and BNPL offerings.

Bold Commerce delivers high-converting, customisable checkout experiences to power anywhere commerce. More than 90,000 brands and retailers, including Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, Pepsi, and Mars, rely on Bold Commerce to tailor their checkout experiences with preferred payment methods, pricing and promotion management, subscription capabilities, buy online/pick-up in store (BOPIS), custom plug-in capabilities, and more.

With nearly 20% of shoppers abandoning their purchases in the checkout stage due to inadequate payment methods, it’s become a priority for retailers to offer expanded payment options and alternatives, according to Bold Commerce. With FuturePay’s MyTab as a revolving digital credit option, brands can now offer a new payment alternative to increase their checkout conversion.