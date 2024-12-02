FuturePay and 3dcart enter strategic agreement

Following the alliance, merchants will be able to offer FuturePay as a payment option to their customers.

The new service will reach over 17,000 online stores within the 3dcart network of small business. Instead of entering multiple fields and credit card information, FuturePay shoppers can checkout in one step, putting purchases on their FuturePay Tab with just their username and password.

FuturePay is a payment option that enables consumers to shop online without a credit card.

Founded in 1997, 3dcart is an ecommerce platform designed to help e-store owners sell products in a competitive market. There are features built into its software which allow online merchants to open, operate and maintain an online store. 3dcart currently powers ecommerce merchants.