Furnished Quarters launches online payment solution for hospitality services

The new online payment service, which allows for credit card and e-check payments, is based on a partnership with US-based online payment processor, PayLease.

To make online payments, guests need to click Pay Online from the main menu bar. From there, guests can set up either a one-time or recurring payment directly from the website. Online payments can be made either via credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover), or using an e-check that debits funds securely from the guest’s bank account.

Furnished Quarters is a provider of temporary furnished apartment rentals, both nationally and globally.

PayLease is a payments provider for the property management industry, specifically serving the residential, homeowner association and commercial markets. The company provides property managers the ability to collect rent, dues and lease payments electronically.