Fundtech appoints Michael F. Jackson as Head of Americas Cash Management

Mr. Jackson brings to Fundtech more than 25 years of experience in financial services, in areas including product strategy and product management, enterprise application software development, professional services, customer support and bank operations. He was most recently Vice President of ACI’s Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) group.

Before joining ACI he has held various senior roles with S1 Corporation, including General Manager of the firm’s Americas Channel where he was instrumental in the design and development of S1’s corporate banking application. He has begun his career in financial services at Regions Financial Corporation.

In recent news, fraud detection services provider ACH Alert has entered an agreement with Fundtech to make available ACH Alerts suite of patented fraud mitigation solutions via Fundtech products.