FundsIndia ties up with Yes Bank to launch UPI on mobile

Powered by Yes Bank, FundsIndia becomes the first online mutual fund distributor to support UPI for client payments, offering instant processing of payments.

As FundsIndias UPI integration supports 58 banks, a wider customer base can now take advantage of the technology.

To start using UPI as a payment option, one needs a Virtual Payment Address (VPA). Backed by YES BANKs engine, FundsIndia investors can create their own VPA on the FundsIndia Android app. This VPA can be linked to a bank account held by the customer from any of the 58 supported banks.

FundsIndia has plans of launching UPI on their iOS platform too.