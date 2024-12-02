Funding Options launches in the Netherlands with ING Bank partnership

Funding Options is the online business finance marketplace in the UK and helps small businesses source alternative funding options from as little as GBP 1,000 up to GBP 10 million. The partnership with ING means that this service is now available internationally and supports the 1.8 million small- and medium-sized businesses in the Netherlands.

Businesses who are not eligible for an ING finance product will be referred to Funding Options to see if alternative funding can be found for them from a panel of lenders. Even if a business is not an ING customer, Dutch small businesses who can’t secure traditional funding can go to the ING website and use Funding Options’ free service.