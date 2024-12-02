Funding Circle set to IPO in 2018

Sources from Sky News claim that company representatives plan to hire advisors by the end of the first quarter of 2018. A listing may be possible as soon as late autumn.

Banks have been looking forward to a flotation of Funding Circle, one of UK’s biggest fintech companies, valuated at USD 1 billion. Launched in 2010, the P2P lending platform processed tens of thousands of loans, mainly targeted at small business owners. Estimates put the total amount of loans at more than USD 5 billion globally.

Many are optimistic that the floatation will exceed the USD 1 billion valuation. Among the company’s investors are Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh-based manager, DST Global, Index Ventures and Rocket Internet.