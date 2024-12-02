FundCount launches accounts payable and cash management module

The provider of accounting and investment analysis software, FundCount, targets family offices, hedge funds, private equity companies and fund administrators who are interested in a single, integrated platform for all partnership, portfolio and general ledger accounting activity.

FC A/P – a comprehensive accounts payable module – supports the full payments lifecycle from booking and paying expenses to reconciling bank and credit card details. Accounts payable data from other systems can be imported into FC A/P as well.

The features of FC A/P permit to check writing and electronic bill payment, and offer flexible vendor and invoice management, customizable expense allocation templates, and the ability to track multiple accounts for a single vendor.