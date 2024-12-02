Funanga goes live in North America with Now Prepay

Funanga’s new partnership with Canadian point of sale network, Now Prepay by Payment Source, will enable users to make in-store cash payments via Funanga’s CashtoCode service to purchase digital goods and top up digital accounts or ewallets.











Funanga’s offering for the North American market

The service is now available at more than 15,000 Now Prepay retail locations nationwide including Canadian Post Offices. Now Prepay is known for quality and speed of service, providing a first-to-market approach, driving innovative payment solutions in Canada. Funanga users in Canada can also make online purchases with Funanga’s evoucher service, by using the Funanga smartphone app or web browser.

A launch in North America was a key target for Funanga at the start of 2023, and a Canadian integration was requested from several Funanga merchants and many customers who wanted to use the service in the region. With this expansion, Funanga’s CashtoCode service is now available on every continent.

Representatives from Funanga said that North America is an important market for them and their global online merchants and brands. Many of their existing merchants have a strong user base in Canada and they hope to develop more relationships across the country. They also hope that their technical integration and ongoing trade there will provide a launchpad for US expansion in 2022.

Also commenting on this development, officials from Payment Sources said that CashtoCode offers a reliable, secure, and inclusive alternate payment option for their customers. They are committed to providing the most trusted and convenient payment options for customers, as well as pursuing new opportunities with innovative payment services and technical partners.





What does Funanga do?

CashtoCode is operated by Berlin-based fintech Funanga. Launched in 2016, the CashtoCode platform connects a vast network of online merchants from various industries and payment service providers with over 360,000 retail locations across Europe and international markets. The CashtoCode service enables customers to conveniently pay for their online purchases with cash at their chosen retail location. As such, CashtoCode technically manages through its vast networks of partners the secure, convenient, and compliant collection and settlement of cash from customers globally.