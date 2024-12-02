



Following this announcement, by selecting Cashflows as its acquiring partner, fumopay is set to offer card processing services, alongside its account-to-account Open Banking payments. This process is expected to deliver increased flexibility and choice to merchants and customers alike.

In addition, businesses using fumopay’s single integrated checkout solution will have the possibility to accept both traditional card payments and instant bank payments, all through the use of a unified interface. This aims to ensure a secure payment experience while also maximising conversion rates and reducing transaction costs.











More information on the fumopay x Cashflows partnership

Through this collaboration, Cashflow’s acquiring solutions will be integrated with fumopay’s Open Banking technology, a process which is expected to provide businesses and companies with the possibility to access an all-in-one tool for managing payments easily and securely. At the same time, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, the collaboration also marks an important step for fumopay, as it continues its strategy to expand its capabilities and improve digital payments. With Cashflows’ expertise in the process of acquiring solutions, as well as fumopay’s proprietary Open Banking integration platform, merchants and businesses will have the possibility to access an optimised payment solution, tailored to the present evolving commerce landscape. Both companies will also enable firms to provide their clients with secure and flexible payment options, driving improved experiences and overall increased revenue as well.

Furthermore, the partnership will allow fumopay to continue to focus on allowing merchants to take advantage of the combined functional and commercial benefits of both PaybyBank and PaybyCard as well.