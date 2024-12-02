Fujitsu, Ingenico to enable contactless payments at UK train stations

Merseyrail had in place Fujitsus STAR point-of-sale ticketing system since its implementation in 2005. The Merseyside-based rail operator will retain this system, and in conjunction with Ingenico, will provide 92 iPP320 contactless PINPads and Axis, its proprietary centralised payment process solution. These contactless PINPads are PCI DSS compliant and were rolled-out across all Merseyrails manned kiosk and payment terminals at the end of 2013.

Together, the two systems allow customers to use global payment cards featuring contactless technology to touch against the card reader to pay rather than inserting a card into the chip & PIN machine and entering a PIN - for transactions up to GBP 20.

