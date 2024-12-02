Fujitsu, fintech firms partnership struck for customer onboarding solution developments

The joint proposition enables financial institutions to collect, process and verify documents and the identity of new applicants in less than five minutes. It operates across multiple channels to offer improved customer experience, conversion and acquisition cost reduction.



Smart Origination reduces identity fraud by up to 99%, according to company insights, and decreases application abandonment by 40%, enabling financial institutions to reduce the financial expense associated with fraudulent customers and more easily attract new customers. The global collaboration between Fujitsu, ImageWare Systems, InAuth, Intelligent Environments, Mitek Systems and Trunomi builds on existing relationships between the technology providers.



Smart Origination specifically combines each firm’s specialist technology:

Fujitsu: K5 next generation cloud platform and trusted SI partner

ImageWare: Multi-modal biometrics technology covering voice, facial and iris recognition, and Fujitsu PalmSecure

InAuth: Advanced mobile and browser device identification, authentication, risk detection, analysis and risk scoring

Intelligent Environments: Powerful digital platform that accommodates any form factor including IoT

Mitek: Global electronic ID Verification

Trunomi: Customer consent management and data permissions in compliance with EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Smart Origination enables financial institutions to consolidate their digital channels approach and take advantage of improved secured origination process, all in compliance with the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation.