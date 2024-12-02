Fujitsu develops palm vein and facial data authentication technology

The integrated biometric authentication technology points to a cashless society. To use the new technology, an individual is required to hold their hands over a payment terminal and look at a camera to have their identity matched.

The Japanese company suggests that by developing a simulation algorithm that enables instant facial recognition processing, facial data is captured by a camera while individuals operate a payment terminal. This is used to narrow down similar groups from databases that have a scale of 1 million registered users.

When actual authentication is needed at time of payment, users in the selected group can be quickly identified simply by holding their palms over payment terminals. Thus, two forms of biometric data are used. However, even if a portion of the vein data is not captured, the data required for authentication can be supplemented with the facial data, increasing the stability of the authentication.