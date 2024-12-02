Fuiou Pay partners with Visa Cross-Border Solutions



With this partnership, Fuiou Pay's clients will have a comprehensive, secure cross-border funds collection and settlement solution and access to currencies at competitive foreign exchange rates.











Moreover, the VXBS partnership is intended to enable Fuiou Pay to provide a holistic payments service, opening up global trading opportunities for its China-based clients, who range from SME exporters to ecommerce and online travel agents. They are now able to benefit from the end-to-end money movement platform and extensive, competitive FX capabilities VXBS provides. Fuiou Pay has also obtained Visa's acquiring membership so it can facilitate payments within Mainland China with cards issued by overseas issuers, increasing Fuiou Pay’s clients’ reach.





By utilising USD collections and FX conversion through VXBS, alongside access to Visa Payables Automation solutions, Fuiou Pay’s SME exporters now have a cost-effective, frictionless, safe payment facility, giving them more opportunities to achieve their growth ambitions.





The press release further emphasised that VXBS is a stable and efficient platform which meets Fuiou Pay's exporter clients' needs. It supports remittance from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide with more than 30 currencies, which provides convenience for clients who are global traders and helps better serve its customers.





About Fuiou Pay

Based in China, Fuiou Payment Service, the family member of Fuiou Group is a technology-driven payment company with full licences in the country. It provides technology, service, and solutions for global mobile payments. Fuiou Group is a large financial integrated service group with enterprise qualifications with seven subsidiaries and 37 branches. The company serves more than 200 financial institutions, 3 million merchants, and 30 thousand cross-border ecommerce firms.







Fuiou Pay as a cross-border financial service provider, aims to realise SMEs’ potential in foreign marketplaces, by providing a compliant, reliable, efficient, and convenient funds collection and settlement solution.