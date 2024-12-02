FTS introduces FTS Smart Payments Enabling Solution

FTS’s payment solution enables card payment processing, digital merchant acquiring and revenue sharing procedures within the ecommerce and the m-commerce sectors, while automating the billing and settlement functionality of payment systems, working with payment service providers, independent sales organizations, online merchants and merchant acquirers.

FTS is a provider of billing, customer care and policy control solutions for communications and content service providers. FTS deploys its end-to-end, stand-alone and add-on telecom billing and policy control solutions to customers in over 40 countries and implements services in wireless, wireline, cable, content and broadband markets including cross-network installations.